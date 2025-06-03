Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 1.7% – Should You Sell?

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.74 and last traded at $5.76. 6,809,664 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 13,468,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AUR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 431.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,307 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 10,942 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

