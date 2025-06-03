Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cenntro Trading Up 3.7%

CENN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 117,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Cenntro has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 109.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.17%.

About Cenntro

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cenntro stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Inc. ( NASDAQ:CENN Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cenntro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

