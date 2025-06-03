Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENNGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CENN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 117,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Cenntro has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.95.

Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 109.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.17%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cenntro stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENNFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cenntro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.

