Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cenntro Inc. (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 471,000 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the April 30th total of 565,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Cenntro Trading Up 3.7%
CENN traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 117,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,993. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.99. Cenntro has a 52 week low of $0.64 and a 52 week high of $1.95.
Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Cenntro had a negative net margin of 109.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.17%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro
About Cenntro
Cenntro Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, Asia, and the United States. Its purpose-built electric commercial vehicles are designed to serve various fleet and municipal organizations in support of city services, last-mile delivery, and other commercial applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cenntro
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Rocket Lab Expands Into Payloads: Should You Be Paying Attention?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Qualcomm: A Technical Deep-Dive Confirms the Worst
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Broadcom Earnings Preview: AVGO Stock Near Record Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Cenntro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenntro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.