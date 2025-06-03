Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Off Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM). In a filing disclosed on May 31st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Exxon Mobil stock on May 15th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Danaher (NYSE:DHR) on 5/15/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) on 5/15/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 5/15/2025.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $103.96. 4,144,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,511,584. The company has a market cap of $448.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on XOM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.4% during the first quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,843,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 52.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 382,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,149,000 after buying an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $232,073,000. Finally, Wealth Management Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Associates Inc. now owns 26,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,147,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.