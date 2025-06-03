Top Oil Stocks To Watch Today – June 3rd

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, NuScale Power, Procter & Gamble, Kenvue, ServiceNow, and O’Reilly Automotive are the seven Oil stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Oil stocks are equity securities of companies involved in the exploration, extraction, refining and distribution of crude oil and petroleum products. Their share prices tend to move with global oil‐price fluctuations, supply–demand imbalances and geopolitical developments. Investors use oil stocks to gain exposure to the energy sector and potentially hedge against inflation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Oil stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.18. 7,084,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,523,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,888,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,047. The company has a market cap of $244.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

NYSE:SMR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. 14,362,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,122,161. NuScale Power has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

PG stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.94. 2,762,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,292,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.39. The firm has a market cap of $391.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Kenvue (KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

KVUE stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.92. 20,461,160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,339,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $25.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.02.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,011.93. 340,667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $645.45 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $902.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $974.29. The firm has a market cap of $209.45 billion, a PE ratio of 148.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97.

O’Reilly Automotive (ORLY)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

ORLY stock traded down $9.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,360.97. 226,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,695. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $950.60 and a 1-year high of $1,458.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,376.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,309.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

O’Reilly Automotive’s stock is scheduled to split on Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, June 9th.

