Azincourt Energy (CVE:AAZ) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Azincourt Energy Corp. (CVE:AAZ – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 657,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,036,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Azincourt Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$7.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.78.
About Azincourt Energy
Azincourt Energy Corp., an exploration and development company, focuses on the alternative fuels/alternative energy sector in Canada and Peru. It explores for uranium and lithium deposits, as well as other clean energy elements. The company owns interest in the East Preston project covering an area of approximately 25,000 hectares located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Big Hill Lithium project covering approximately an area of 7,500 hectares located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada.
