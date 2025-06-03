Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Short Interest Update

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 324,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Impala Platinum Trading Up 0.1%

IMPUY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The company had a trading volume of 484,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,947. Impala Platinum has a 1 year low of $3.95 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.85.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.

