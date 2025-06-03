Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Trading 47.6% Higher – Here’s Why

Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 47.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.12). 1,859,446 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,184% from the average session volume of 81,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.76 ($0.08).

Indus Gas Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6.88. The stock has a market cap of £17.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70.

About Indus Gas

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

Further Reading

