Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Director Acquires $13,890.00 in Stock

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $13,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,670.64. The trade was a 38.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,228. The stock has a market cap of $418.60 million, a P/E ratio of 44.30 and a beta of 1.33. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.05 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is presently -164.71%.

CMCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CMCO

Institutional Trading of Columbus McKinnon

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter valued at $26,416,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 75,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,799,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 737,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,455,000 after buying an additional 398,826 shares during the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual, battery, electric, and air hoists; steel, rack, and pinion jacks; winches, hydraulic jacks and tools, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; skates and heavy load moving systems; material handling equipment; mobile, workplace, and jib cranes; crane components and kits; and below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings, and lashing systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.