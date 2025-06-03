Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Price Performance
JPRRF stock remained flat at $2,321.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,699.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,480.41. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12 month low of $2,321.00 and a 12 month high of $3,900.00.
Japan Prime Realty Investment Company Profile
