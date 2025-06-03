Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Japan Prime Realty Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JPRRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JPRRF stock remained flat at $2,321.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,699.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,480.41. Japan Prime Realty Investment has a 12 month low of $2,321.00 and a 12 month high of $3,900.00.

Japan Prime Realty Investment Corporation (JPR) was established on September 14, 2001, under the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (Act No. 198 of 1951, as amended), and was listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Real Estate Investment Trust Section on June 14, 2002, with 289,600 outstanding investment units.

