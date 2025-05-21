Aberdeen International (OTCMKTS:AABVF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aberdeen International Inc. (OTCMKTS:AABVF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Aberdeen International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
Aberdeen International Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.03.
About Aberdeen International
Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. The company intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.
