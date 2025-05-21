Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.97 and traded as high as $9.16. Subaru shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 47,170 shares changing hands.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Subaru to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.44.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,289.35 billion. Subaru had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Subaru Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Subaru by 47.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Subaru by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Subaru by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Subaru by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in Subaru by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 231,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Others. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, aircrafts, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

