Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Sylogist Q2 Earnings

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Stifel Canada reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sylogist in a report issued on Thursday, May 15th. Stifel Canada analyst S. Sukumar now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Sylogist’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Sylogist’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Sylogist Stock Performance

Sylogist stock opened at C$9.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54. Sylogist has a one year low of C$6.33 and a one year high of C$11.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$221.56 million, a PE ratio of 207.94 and a beta of 0.82.

Sylogist Dividend Announcement

About Sylogist

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.77%.

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.

