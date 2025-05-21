BJ’s Wholesale Club (BJ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Wholesale Club to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $119.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.59. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1-year low of $76.33 and a 1-year high of $121.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,033 shares in the company, valued at $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total value of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. The trade was a 12.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 328,505 shares of company stock valued at $37,452,686 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

