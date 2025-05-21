Q2 EPS Forecast for Tenax Therapeutics Lowered by Analyst

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.20.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TENX. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Leerink Partners set a $20.00 target price on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.92. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENX. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,026,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 34,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

