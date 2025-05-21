Euroseas (ESEA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $53.92 million for the quarter.

Euroseas Stock Up 3.0%

ESEA opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $273.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Euroseas has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.92.

Get Euroseas alerts:

Euroseas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. This is an increase from Euroseas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. Euroseas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euroseas in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Euroseas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euroseas stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Euroseas Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESEA – Free Report) by 1,611.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Euroseas were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euroseas

(Get Free Report)

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of March 31, 2024, it had a fleet of 20 containerships with a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 777,749 dwt.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Euroseas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euroseas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.