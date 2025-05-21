Workday (WDAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q1 2026 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 22nd. Analysts expect Workday to post earnings of $1.99 per share and revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. On average, analysts expect Workday to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $273.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.30. Workday has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

In other Workday news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.55, for a total transaction of $112,595.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,789,921.75. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 6,056 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.50, for a total value of $1,607,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 111,324 shares in the company, valued at $29,556,522. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,724 shares of company stock worth $77,976,126. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Workday stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 230.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.62.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

