Diploma (LON:DPLM) Shares Up 15.1% – What’s Next?

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 15.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,025 ($67.12) and last traded at GBX 4,860 ($64.91). 975,747 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 453,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,222 ($56.39).

Diploma Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,930.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,249.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,928 ($52.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,460 ($39,348.20). Also, insider Ian El-Mokadem acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,948 ($52.73) per share, with a total value of £19,740 ($26,365.70). 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

