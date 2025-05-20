Insider Selling: Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) CEO Sells 16,643 Shares of Stock

Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,222.23. This trade represents a 51.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.61. 2,189,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367,882. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $18.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 730.87, a PEG ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 2.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 35,684 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 86.9% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 204.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,414 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho upgraded Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

