Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) VP Micah Chen Sells 10,000 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,796.40. The trade was a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Willdan Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 202,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,973. The company has a market cap of $732.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $27.19 and a one year high of $50.86.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WLDN shares. StockNews.com cut Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,031 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willdan Group by 35.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 55,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.