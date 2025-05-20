Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 67.56% and a negative return on equity of 171.86%.

Reborn Coffee Stock Down 1.4%

Reborn Coffee stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 39,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Reborn Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

