Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 67.56% and a negative return on equity of 171.86%.
Reborn Coffee Stock Down 1.4%
Reborn Coffee stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 39,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.75. The company has a market cap of $12.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Reborn Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.80.
Reborn Coffee Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reborn Coffee
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Reborn Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reborn Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.