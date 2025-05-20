Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) General Counsel Sells $1,755,811.68 in Stock

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Stacey Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 20th, Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AMJB stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,769. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.83. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $33.40.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.4752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044’s previous dividend of $0.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMJB. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 205,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,337,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after acquiring an additional 109,965 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Company Profile

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

