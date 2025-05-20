ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($2.69), Zacks reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 7.7%

NYSE ZTO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 8,701,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,524. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

