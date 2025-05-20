ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($2.69), Zacks reports. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 7.7%

NYSE ZTO traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.56. 8,701,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,524. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.42. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Earnings History for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

