Marker Therapeutics (MRKR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share and revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

Marker Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Marker Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 89.63% and a negative net margin of 179.74%. On average, analysts expect Marker Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marker Therapeutics Stock Performance

Marker Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 32,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,589. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $2.19. Marker Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $5.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MRKR shares. WBB Securities reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Marker Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Marker Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

About Marker Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Marker Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Its multi tumor associated antigen-specific T cell technology is based on the manufacture of non-engineered tumor-specific T cells that recognize multiple tumor-associated antigens.

