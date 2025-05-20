Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.62 and last traded at $12.49, with a volume of 25394 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FSNUY

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.7%

The stock has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.97.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for chronically ill patients. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.