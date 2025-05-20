Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Posts Earnings Results

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 773.20% and a negative net margin of 60.08%.

Healthcare Triangle Stock Up 6.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HCTI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 644,522,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,271. The company has a market capitalization of $438,546.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.

Get Healthcare Triangle alerts:

About Healthcare Triangle

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.