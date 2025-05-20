Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI) Posts Earnings Results

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Healthcare Triangle had a negative return on equity of 773.20% and a negative net margin of 60.08%.
Healthcare Triangle Stock Up 6.6%
Shares of NASDAQ HCTI traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 644,522,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,301,271. The company has a market capitalization of $438,546.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Triangle has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.61.
About Healthcare Triangle
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Healthcare Triangle
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
- What is a Dividend King?
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Triangle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Triangle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.