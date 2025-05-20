Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Envirotech Vehicles had a negative net margin of 789.13% and a negative return on equity of 42.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ EVTV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.22. The company had a trading volume of 504,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,105. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Envirotech Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc manufactures and provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. It offers Class 2 through logistics vans; class 4 through urban trucks, school buses, electric forklifts, street sweepers, neighborhood electric vehicles, and right-hand drive vans and urban trucks.

