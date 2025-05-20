Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Trading 40.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Free Report) shares shot up 40.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. 179,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 50,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Aurania Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$29.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39.

Aurania Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aurania Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurania Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.