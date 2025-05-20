Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 115466 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HCMLY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Holcim from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Holcim in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

