Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64, Zacks reports. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%.

Toll Brothers Stock Down 1.7%

TOL traded down $1.80 on Tuesday, hitting $104.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,414,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,670. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.45. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.88%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $46,443.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TOL. StockNews.com raised Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.64.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

