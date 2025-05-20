Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Trading Up 22.6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report) were up 22.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.91). Approximately 1,454,718 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 692% from the average daily volume of 183,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.37).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adriatic Metals
Adriatic Metals Trading Up 22.6%
About Adriatic Metals
Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.
The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adriatic Metals
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.