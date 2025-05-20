Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading Up 30% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) rose 30% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 430,289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 480,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Peter Alan Lacey bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Corporate insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.
About Hemostemix
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
