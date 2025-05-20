Ceres Global (TSE:CRP) Trading 142.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Ceres Global Ag Corp. (TSE:CRP – Get Free Report) shot up 142.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$6.26 and last traded at C$6.04. 1,426,262 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,730% from the average session volume of 29,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

Ceres Global Stock Up 142.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.43, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of C$123.38 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Ceres Global Company Profile

Ceres Global Ag Corp. engages in the procurement and provision of agricultural commodities and value-added products, industrial products, fertilizers, energy products, and supply chain logistics and storage services worldwide. The company operates through Grain, Supply Chain Services, and Seed and Processing segments.

