Jonathan Michael Mckenzie Buys 50,000 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$924,500.00.
Cenovus Energy Trading Down 3.6%
Shares of TSE:CVE traded down C$0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.48. 7,732,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,998,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$14.48 and a twelve month high of C$28.82. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.12.
Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 35.49%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Cenovus Energy
Cenovus Energy is an integrated oil company, focused on creating value through the development of its oil sands assets. The company also engages in production of conventional crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Alberta, Canada, with refining operations in the U.S. Net upstream production averaged 472 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds 6.7 billion boe of proven and probable reserves.
