Adriatic Metals (LON:ADT1) Shares Up 22.6% – Here’s What Happened

Adriatic Metals PLC (LON:ADT1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 237.50 ($3.17) and last traded at GBX 218 ($2.91). Approximately 1,454,718 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 692% from the average daily volume of 183,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 177.80 ($2.37).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.40) price objective on shares of Adriatic Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Adriatic Metals Price Performance

Adriatic Metals Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 23.92 and a current ratio of 10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £891.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 200.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 204.89.

Adriatic Metals PLC (ASX:ADT, LSE:ADT1, OTCQX:ADMLF) is a precious and base metals developer that is advancing the world-class Vares Silver Project in Bosnia & Herzegovina, as well as the Raska Zinc-Silver Project in Serbia.

The Vares Project 2021 Definitive Feasibility Study boasts robust economics of US$1,062 million post-tax NPV8, 134% post-tax IRR and a capex of US$168 million.

