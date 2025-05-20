Michael E. Scheopner Sells 916 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Stock

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $27,296.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,691,178.40. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 0.9%

LARK stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $172.56 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.48 million for the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 341.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

