Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VSH)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.0%.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.10. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $24.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $715.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.50 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In related news, CFO David Mcconnell acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.69 per share, with a total value of $29,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,929.69. This represents a 3.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 27,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $458,730.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 76,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,779.84. This trade represents a 26.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,280 in the last three months. 8.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 15,079 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 74,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 5.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 250,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Featured Stories

