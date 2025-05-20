Renold (LON:RNO) Trading Up 40.5% – Should You Buy?

Renold plc (LON:RNO – Get Free Report) shares rose 40.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 78.60 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 76.72 ($1.02). Approximately 8,440,536 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,088% from the average daily volume of 710,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.60 ($0.73).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renold in a report on Tuesday.

Get Renold alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Renold

Renold Price Performance

Renold Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 46.77. The company has a market capitalization of £185.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.76.

(Get Free Report)

Renold plc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision engineered products and solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers inverted tooth chain products; and transmission chain products, including general transmission, low maintenance, abrasion and corrosion resistant, and drive chain, as well as klik-top polymer block chain and standard attachment chain.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.