Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR) Director Sells $55,848,774.78 in Stock

Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Carpenito sold 690,258 shares of Loar stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $55,848,774.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,438,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,682,562.20. The trade was a 2.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Loar Stock Performance
Loar stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,192. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. Loar Holdings, LLC has a 52 week low of $49.62 and a 52 week high of $99.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.16.
Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on LOAR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Loar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Loar in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Loar
Loar Company Profile
Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Loar
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Loar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.