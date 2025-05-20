O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Director John Raymond Murphy Sells 200 Shares

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,379.00, for a total transaction of $275,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,216. The trade was a 39.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.6%

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $7.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,386.22. The company had a trading volume of 253,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,999. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,372.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,298.34. The company has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $947.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,458.37.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 10th. The 15-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $9.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.84 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 166.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,425.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,400.00 to $1,445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after acquiring an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,610,507,000 after buying an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,443,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,711,750,000 after acquiring an additional 11,039 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $948,460,000 after buying an additional 46,979 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

