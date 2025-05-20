Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Trading 50% Higher – Should You Buy?

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shot up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,040,566 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 544% from the average session volume of 161,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Transition Metals Stock Up 50.0%

The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

