Insider Buying: Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.67 per share, for a total transaction of $56,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,491.46. This trade represents a 3.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Global Self Storage stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.70. 31,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,932. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm has a market cap of $64.63 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.14.

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million for the quarter.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Global Self Storage

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.0725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is currently 138.10%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 151,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Winmill & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 459,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

