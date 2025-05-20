Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Director Juan Alonso Buys 1,000 Shares

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Director Juan Alonso purchased 1,000 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.93 per share, with a total value of C$13,930.00.

Juan Alonso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 21st, Juan Alonso sold 845 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$12,689.03.

On Monday, March 31st, Juan Alonso purchased 1,000 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.51 per share, with a total value of C$14,510.00.

Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance

TSE CSW.A traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$337.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.73. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$15.70.

Corby Spirit and Wine Dividend Announcement

Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Corby Spirit and Wine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.76%.

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.

