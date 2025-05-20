Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A) Director Juan Alonso Buys 1,000 Shares

Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd (TSE:CSW.A – Get Free Report) Director Juan Alonso purchased 1,000 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$13.93 per share, with a total value of C$13,930.00.
Juan Alonso also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 21st, Juan Alonso sold 845 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.02, for a total transaction of C$12,689.03.
- On Monday, March 31st, Juan Alonso purchased 1,000 shares of Corby Spirit and Wine stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$14.51 per share, with a total value of C$14,510.00.
Corby Spirit and Wine Stock Performance
TSE CSW.A traded up C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$337.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$14.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.73. Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$15.70.
Corby Spirit and Wine Dividend Announcement
Corby Spirit and Wine Company Profile
Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd is a Canadian manufacturer, marketer and importer of spirits and wines. The company derives its revenues from the sale of its owned-brands in Canada and other international markets, as well as earning commissions from the representation of selected non-owned brands in the Canadian marketplace.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Corby Spirit and Wine
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Top 5 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Right Now
- How to find penny stocks to invest and trade
- Viking Holdings Posts Strong Q1, Eyes Growth Ahead
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
Receive News & Ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corby Spirit and Wine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.