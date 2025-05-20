Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 20,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $970,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 422,454 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,917.16. This represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WLDN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.55. 202,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.09. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $50.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLDN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush upgraded Willdan Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Willdan Group in the first quarter worth $10,313,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2,934.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 175,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 169,555 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 208,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 119,888 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 158,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after purchasing an additional 69,047 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

