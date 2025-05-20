Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00, with a volume of 2245 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

Astronics Stock Up 6.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Astronics had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, rest of North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and seat motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

