Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.260-3.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.2 billion-$9.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.2 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 0.870-0.890 EPS.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $194.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,808,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.34). Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 21.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 227,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $39,281,220.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,571 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,038.83. This represents a 41.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $16,541,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,543,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,132,981.56. This represents a 2.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 568,962 shares of company stock worth $96,933,690. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks stock. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 169.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Articles

