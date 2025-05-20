Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock (NASDAQ:GITS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock Trading Up 5.6%
Shares of GITS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,173. Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35.
About Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- 2 Reasons Netflix’s 40% Rally Is Far From Over
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Boeing Landed New Deals With China and the Saudis for More Upside
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Hims & Hers Stock Chart Points to Strong Bullish Continuation
Receive News & Ratings for Global Interactive Technologies Inc. Common Stock - Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Interactive Technologies Inc. Common Stock - Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.