Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock (NASDAQ:GITS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock (NASDAQ:GITS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of GITS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,173. Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $15.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.35.

About Global Interactive Technologies, Inc. Common Stock – Common Stock

Global Interactive Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a global multi-media platform for users to interact with other like-minded users to share appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures such as K-POP and modern Korean culture. It operates through the FANTOO platform. The company was founded on October 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

