Transition Metals (CVE:XTM) Shares Up 50% – Here’s What Happened

Transition Metals Corp. (CVE:XTM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 50% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,011,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 527% from the average session volume of 161,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Transition Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$3.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.73.

About Transition Metals

Transition Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, copper, nickel, platinum group metal, and palladium. The company engages in various projects, that includes the Thunder Bay, Pike Warden, Saskatchewan, Abitibi gold, Sudbury Area, and other projects.

