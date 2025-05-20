Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th.
Chemed has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. Chemed has a dividend payout ratio of 7.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chemed to earn $23.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.6%.
Chemed Stock Up 0.4%
CHE traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $580.49. The company had a trading volume of 129,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,885. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $586.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.69. Chemed has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $623.61.
Insider Transactions at Chemed
In other Chemed news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.33, for a total transaction of $615,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,566,139.07. This represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemed from $667.00 to $674.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Chemed Company Profile
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
