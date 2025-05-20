Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 2000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Nubeva Technologies Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 million, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

