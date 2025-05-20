Rackla Metals (CVE:RAK) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Rackla Metals Inc. (CVE:RAK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 270869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Rackla Metals Stock Up 7.8%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$33.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 4.57.

Insider Activity at Rackla Metals

In other news, insider Alejandro Emiliano Gubbins Cox sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$520,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,380. Insiders own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

Rackla Metals Company Profile

Rackla Metals Inc, a junior gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rivier property located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon. It also holds interests in the Tombstone Gold Belt projects situated in Yukon and Northwest Territories.

